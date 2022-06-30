People of Maharashtra voted for BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in 2019, we are going back to that: Deepak Kesarkar

Explaining why rebels supported BJP, the rebel spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar said, “We contested the 2019 elections with the BJP, which is what the people of Maharashtra voted for. We are going to deliver on the promises made then."

Talking about taking the name of Shiv Sena he said, "Whether Eknath Shinde is leading the true Shiv Sena and can use the party symbol, the Election Commission will eventually decide."

He also said that "Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will decide the oath-taking date. It is the prerogative of the Governor to give him that date. Our negotiations have already started and we will form a government."

Amid the Maharashtra Political crisis, CM Uddhav Thackeray has resigned from his post. He announced this major development during his live on Facebook. Resigning from the post, Uddhav Thackeray said "I don't want to play the majority game. Which was raised by Shiv Sena chief and Shiv Sainiks. Let the son of that Shiv Sena chief get what he deserves by being demoted from the post of Chief Minister. No one should be deprived of this happiness. I had no intention of leaving the post of Chief Minister. I don't want to cling to a chair."