Phone Tapping Case: Sanjay Raut's phone tapped for 60 days, Eknath Khadse's for 67 days

Big information is coming to light in the case of illegal phone tapping of leaders. Police had tapped the phone of Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut for 60 days. Apart from this, the phone of NCP leader Eknath Khadse was kept on tapping for 67 days, sources said. The phones of these leaders were tapped before the Mahavikas Aghadi government was formed in the state.

Sources said that the first time Sanjay Raut's phone was tapped for seven days on an emergency basis and the second time the phone was tapped for 60 days with the permission of ACS Home. Mumbai Police has also recorded the statement of the then ACS Home S Kumar. In his reply, Kumar said that the names of Eknath Khadse and Sanjay Raut were in the request for phone tapping in the form of SID.

Importantly, the request was made by the SID in the wrong name so that no one would know that Eknath Khadse or Sanjay Raut's phone was being tapped, sources said. Police have so far recorded statements from more than a dozen people in the case.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has twice recorded the statements of IPS officer Rashmi Shukla and Eknath Khadse and Sanjay Raut as a witness.



NCP leader Eknath Khadse's phone was allegedly tapped twice in 2019 when he was with the BJP. My phone was tapped during the election period, when I was in the BJP. I had an idea of ​​tapping the phone of the opposition, but I was saddened by who did the vile thing of tapping their own leader's phone, said NCP leader Eknath Khadse. "Every time I was in BJP, there were rivals in the party. I suspect those who thought they were tapping my phone," he said. I urge the matter to be investigated. Khadse also said that he had given a written letter to the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary not only during the election period but also before that my phone was tapped.