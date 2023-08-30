Pimpri-Chinchwad: City registers 85 confirmed and 1951 suspected dengue cases

In a concerning trend, the city has witnessed a surge in cases of cold, fever, dengue, and malaria. The rise in positive patients has raised alarms among citizens. Over the month of August, 49 individuals have been diagnosed with dengue, bringing the total count to 85 in just two months. Furthermore, a staggering 1951 suspected dengue cases have been reported in the same period.

The changing environment and the prevalence of mosquitoes are attributed to the increase in infectious diseases. Dengue has taken its toll, with 36 cases reported in July and a notable rise to 49 cases in August. Adding to the health burden, 13,712 individuals have been struck by severe cold fever, and six have contracted malaria.

The onset of the rainy season compounds the problem, as stagnant water becomes breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitoes. The lack of proper maintenance, including the cleaning of drains and water bodies, contributes to the accumulation of water and subsequent mosquito breeding. Citizens are advised to keep their surroundings clean to curb the spread of these diseases during the monsoon.

As the city grapples with the increasing epidemic of dengue and malaria, health officials are urging residents to take necessary precautions to avoid further escalation of these health issues.