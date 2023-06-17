Pimpri: Police bust prostitution ring disguised as spa, two girls rescued

The anti-human trafficking cell of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Crime Branch conducted a raid at a spa centre in Rahatni and successfully rescued two girls. During the operation, two suspects were apprehended. The police took this action on Thursday at Rahatni Shivar Chowk.

In relation to this incident, a woman and Rohan Vilas Samudre (34 years old from Pimpri) have been apprehended by the police. As per the authorities, the accused individuals operated a prostitution establishment disguised as a spa centre called APPLE SPA at Shivar Chowk. It is alleged that the girls were coerced into engaging in prostitution by the suspects for their own financial gain.

The police have apprehended the suspects and rescued two girls from their clutches. A legal case has been registered against the accused individuals under sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act. The Wakad police are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.