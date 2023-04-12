Political circles abuzz with Pawar's statement on future alliance with BJP

The controversial early morning swearing-in ceremony of Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis continues to make headlines in state politics, with ongoing accusations and discussions in political circles about the Nationalist Congress Party's stance towards the BJP.

Given the current situation, NCP leader Sharad Pawar was asked in an interview whether Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will once again take oath in an early morning ceremony. However, Pawar responded in a diplomatic manner.

The current discussion in the state's politics is centred around NCP President Sharad Pawar's statement regarding the possibility of forming an alliance with the BJP in the future. In response to this question, Pawar stated that it is impossible to predict such decisions beforehand. His statement has generated a lot of attention and debate within the political circles of the state.

Sharad Pawar has clarified his position on the possibility of forming an alliance with the BJP in the future. He says, “I cannot predict the decisions of individuals in the future and at present, the Maha Vikas Aghadi is united. it is impossible to predict how individuals may take a stand in the future. As long as the members of the three parties want to work together, I am not worried.”

“But if someone decides to take a different stance, that will be their decision. That decision will not belong to the Maha Vikas Aghadi,” Pawar said.

During an interview with a news channel, he discussed the upcoming elections and mentioned that there has been no discussion regarding seat sharing among the three parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi.