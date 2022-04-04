Pravin Darekar reaches police station to record statement in bank fraud case

BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Monday reached MRA Marg police station to record his statement in connection with a bank fraud case

Mumbai Police had sent him a notice asking him to appear before it for questioning today.

A case has been registered against Darekar at MRA Marg police station.

Earlier on March 25, Mumbai Session court rejected the anticipatory bail application of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pravin Darekar in connection with a forged document in the Mumbai Bank Election case.

Darekar, leader of opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council is accused of forging documents to contest polls of the Mumbai District Co-operative Society in the labour quota.

The police had filed an FIR against him on a complaint by the Aam Aadmi Party leader Dhananjay Shinde against Darekar alleging that the latter forged certain documents to become a member of Pratigya Labour Cooperative Society.

The FIR alleging cheating and criminal conspiracy under the relevant sections of the India Penal Code was lodged on March 14 at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Police Station in Mumbai following a complaint received by AAP leader Dhananjay Shinde.

