Pre-monsoon showers bring relief to Sindhudurg residents

The long-awaited pre-monsoon showers finally arrived, bringing much-needed relief to the residents of Sindhudurg. From 4 pm onwards, rain showers embraced most areas of the district. The rainfall, accompanied by strong winds and thunder, created a sense of excitement among the people. However, in certain areas, power supply was disrupted due to the impact of the gusty winds.

The weather has been rainy for the past few days due to the sudden change in conditions. The temperature had significantly risen, resembling a heat stroke, which made people eagerly anticipate the arrival of rain.

According to the forecast by the Meteorological department, pre-monsoon showers were expected in Sindhudurg starting from May 29. The sky had been cloudy since the morning of May 30. In the afternoon, there was rainfall accompanied by strong winds. Farmers had already begun sowing pre-monsoon paddy two days prior. The arrival of rain has brought joy to the farming community.