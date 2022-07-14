Price of petrol & diesel reduced by Rs 5 per litre & Rs 3 per litre respectively: Eknath Shinde

The Maharashtra government on Thurday reduced the price of petrol & diesel by Rs 5 per litre & Rs 3 per litre respectively. Newly elected Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had made the big announcement.

Newly elected Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had made a big announcement that the decision to reduce VAT on petrol will be taken by the newly formed Shinde-Fadnavis government. After the Shinde government passed the majority test, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made some major announcements. After the Center, some states had reduced VAT, but Maharashtra did not. The new government will take a decision soon, said Eknath Shinde.