Pune: Bee attack during Ganesh Visarjan leaves over 150 people injured

In a shocking incident during the Ganesh visarjan (immersion) ceremony at Hirdoshi in Taluka Bhor, villagers were attacked by bees while performing the aarti (ritual worship). More than 150 individuals, including men, women, and children, experienced swollen mouths, heads, eyes, and limbs as a result of the bee stings.

The incident occurred during the immersion procession of Ganapati and Gauri idols at the Nira Deoghar dam. As the aarti was in progress, a swarm of bees suddenly descended upon the villagers, leading to the mass bee attack. Panic ensued, and the attendees scattered in search of safety.

Unfortunately, immediate first aid could not be provided on the day of the incident due to the unavailability of medical officers at the health centre. However, Dr. Darekar attended to the affected residents the following day, administering necessary medicines and treatments to alleviate their injuries.