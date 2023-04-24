Pune businessman duped of Rs 23 lakh in Bitcoin scam

Online fraudsters lured a Pune-based businessman with the promise of huge profits in the Bitcoin market and managed to cheat him out of nearly Rs 23 lakh.

The victim, a 45-year-old resident of Kharadi, filed a first information report (FIR) at the Chandan Nagar police station on Friday. According to the police, the complainant received a WhatsApp message from the suspect offering part-time employment. The investigating officer is now looking into the matter.

The fraudster approached the victim and lured him with the promise of huge profits through Bitcoin transactions. The victim was asked to send a message through an Instagram account, and upon making an initial investment, he was guaranteed a profit. This encouraged him to invest more money into the scheme.

Following the instructions of the fraudsters, the victim transferred a sum of Rs 23,24,400 to seven different bank accounts between April 9 and April 11, expecting to earn a profit. However, instead of receiving the promised profits, the fraudsters demanded an additional Rs 12 lakh. This raised suspicions for the victim and prompted him to approach the police station and file a complaint on Friday.

The police have frozen the bank accounts that the victim transferred the funds into, and they are conducting a more thorough investigation. The suspects have been charged under sections 409, 419, 420, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.