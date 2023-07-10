Pune: Disagreement escalates to assault at shop, leading to thefts and arrests

Two boys pelted stones and assaulted a male employee working at a clothing shop, wielding a scythe on Saturday. The employee had requested them to remove their soiled footwear outside the shop, which provoked their anger and resulted in a contentious argument with both the shop owner and the employee.

Based on the available information, a group of five boys entered the clothing shop with the intention of making purchases. However, a disagreement ensued when they were asked to remove their dirty shoes outside the shop. The boy who made the request engaged in an argument with the boys, and the shop owner attempted to intervene and defuse the situation. Unfortunately, the boys became aggressive, leaving the shop and initiating a stone-throwing episode that resulted in the shattering of the shop's glass door.

One of the boys, carrying a hidden scythe, attempted to strike the boy working at the shop in a life-threatening manner. Fortunately, the shop owner intervened, injuring his own fingers in the process. Following this incident, the boys continued their disruptive behaviour by wielding the scythe and engaging in theft, burglarizing three four-wheelers and two two-wheelers in the vicinity.

The accused individuals are facing charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Currently, four out of the five accused are in police custody.