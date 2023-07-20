Pune: Farmer's vehicle robbed of Rs 40,000 worth of tomatoes

Amidst soaring tomato prices, a peculiar incident occurred in Pimpri Khed, Shirur taluka, where a farmer's 20 crates of tomatoes, ready to be taken to the market, were stolen overnight from his vehicle. The unfortunate theft has caused the farmer an estimated loss of approximately Rs 40,000, considering the current market rates of tomatoes.

Arun Balu Dhome, the victim of the tomato theft, was identified as the affected farmer. The thieves targeted and stole 20 crates of tomatoes that Dhome had carefully prepared for sale. The incident prompted the authorities to register a case against an unidentified individual at the Takli Haji police station.