Pune: Fire breaks out in Kharadi warehouse, swift response prevents casualties

Earlier today, a fire erupted within a warehouse situated in the Eknath Pathare Vasti area of Kharadi. Promptly responding to the incident, two firefighting vehicles and a water tanker from the Pune Municipal Corporation rushed to the scene.

According to fire brigade officials, the fire consumed hardware and various materials stored inside the warehouse. Thanks to the swift actions of the firefighting team, a potentially disastrous situation was averted as they successfully contained the flames, preventing further spread.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported, as there were no individuals inside the warehouse when the fire broke out, confirmed a fire brigade official. The cause of the fire is under investigation.