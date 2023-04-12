Pune: Man arrested for posting morphed videos of political leaders on YouTube

The Pimpri Chinchwad cyber cell has arrested an individual named Shamim Javed Ansari for his alleged involvement in morphing and posting videos of senior leaders on YouTube.

As per the police, Shamim Javed Ansari was accused of morphing videos of several senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and subsequently uploading the manipulated videos on YouTube.

Amar Sable, a former BJP MP, has lodged a complaint with the Pimpri Chinchwad cyber cell regarding the matter. The complaint states that Shamim Javed Ansari had reportedly shared morphed videos of prominent political figures on various online platforms, including YouTube.

After a three-month-long search, the police were able to locate Shamim Javed Ansari in Ranchi, Jharkhand, with the help of the local police.

According to reports, over a thousand such videos were discovered and removed from YouTube. It is illegal to modify images and recordings of political leaders and use them in a disrespectful manner.