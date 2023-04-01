Pune: PCMC imposes fines for non-segregated waste in MIDC area

Starting today, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has declared that it will manage wet and dry waste separately and refuse to collect garbage that hasn't been segregated. In the MIDC region, a fine ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 50,000 will be levied for non-segregated waste.

Shekhar Singh, the Municipal Commissioner, shared this information during a press conference which was attended by Deputy Commissioner of Health Department Ajay Charthankar, Ravikiran Ghodke, Assistant Health Medical Officer Dr Laxman Gofane, and several others.

Segregating waste has become mandatory since 2016 by both central and state governments, and currently, 90% of waste is being segregated. Societies located in the city that produce over 100 kg of waste are required to establish a waste processing system and produce fertilizer. The central government's 2016 guidelines state that organizations that generate a significant amount of waste must process it on their own. Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh provided this explanation.

The PCMC's Health Department has been conducting meetings with society owners, entrepreneurs, and the public in the MIDC area to encourage the segregation of wet and dry waste. Citizens are being urged to dispose of their waste separately in order to comply with government regulations.