Pune Police seize drugs worth Rs 1.02 lakh, arrest suspect

In a recent operation, the Anti Narcotics Cell of Pune City Police's Crime Branch apprehended an individual in the Pune camp area and seized drugs worth Rs 1.02 lakh from his possession.

The city police have intensified their efforts to combat drug peddling within the region. Acting on received intelligence, the crime branch patrolling team set up a trap, leading to the arrest of the suspect, identified as Faisal Naeem Gafur Mankar (24), a resident of Kasba Peth. A case has been registered at Samarth Police Station under sections 8 (c) and 22(b) of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). The investigation is currently ongoing.