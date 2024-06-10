Pune: Political Titan Sharad Pawar and MP-elect Supriya Sule Celebrate 25th Anniversary of NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar)

Pune: The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar)celebrated its 25th anniversary today, on 10th June. An event was organized in Pune with Party chief Sharad Pawar, MP-elect Supriya Sule, and other party officials.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, MP-elect Supriya Sule and other party leaders attend the NCP-SCP Foundation Day program in Pune. pic.twitter.com/oCzHoD0mEn — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2024

The party was established on 10th June 1999 by Sharad Pawar, Tariq Anwar, and P.A. Sangma after their expulsion from the Indian National Congress. The party soon enough became an important in player in Maharashtra politics under Sharad Pawar's stewardship, with Baramati as its center of power. Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar also rose to popularity, followed by his daughter, Supriya Sule. In 2023, Ajit Pawar broke away from the party and joined the Mahayuti alliance with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and the BJP. The Ajit Pawar faction received the party symbol and official name whereas the Sharad Pawar faction had to rebrand as 'NCP-Sharadchadra Pawar' under the symbol of 'man blowing Tutari'.

आपल्या राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस पक्ष - शरदचंद्र पवार या पक्षाचा आज २५ वा वर्धापनदिन. आदरणीय पवार साहेबांनी स्थापन केलेल्या आपल्या या पक्षाने अनेक उतार-चढाव पाहिले. या काळात आपण सर्वजण आदरणीय पवार साहेबांच्या नेतृत्वावर ठाम विश्वास ठेवून सोबत चालत राहिलात, याबद्दल आपले मनापासून आभार.… pic.twitter.com/Pkp4npFQZ5 — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) June 10, 2024

In her celebratory post, MP-elect Supriya Sule talked about the ups and downs faced by the party and reinforced the faith people have in Sharad Pawar. At the Pune event, Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule were facilitated whereas Activist Vishwarbhar Chaudhari was present as the main guest. Pawar thanked party workers for their contribution and hoped to create a new history for the welfare of people.