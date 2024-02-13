Pune Train Fire: Major Blaze Engulfs Stationary Train Coach at Pune Railway Station's Cleaning Yard (Watch Video)

Early on Tuesday morning, a fire incident unfolded at Pune Railway Station's cleaning yard as a stationary train coach succumbed to flames. The raging fire ravaged the coach, leaving behind a scene of destruction, while two adjacent coaches suffered minor damage.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, with authorities launching an investigation into the matter. According to the reports the blaze erupted around 1.58 am caught the attention of railway personnel and commuters.

Visuals From the Pune Railway Station:

“We had dispatched four fire tenders and several teams to the spot. We requested the railways to separate the adjacent coaches immediately which resulted in preventing the fire from spreading. The neighbouring compartments didn’t receive much damage,” said a fire officer with Pune Fire Brigade, reported by Indian Express.