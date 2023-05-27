Pune: Wagheshwar temple implement clothing guidelines, restricting revealing attire for devotees

There is a lot of controversy over the attire of devotees going to temples in Maharashtra. A few days ago, there was a big controversy over the dress code board at Tuljabhavani temple. After this, the Maharashtra Temple Federation in Nagpur decided to implement the dress code in four temples. Meanwhile, short clothes have also been banned in temples in Pune.

Short clothes have been banned while visiting the sanctum sanctorum of the Wagheshwar temple at Wagholi in the suburbs of Pune city. Women will not be allowed to enter the temple wearing a one-piece, short skirts and short pants.

The Wagheshwar Temple, a revered ancient temple, attracts a large number of devotees who gather for darshan. However, there has been a growing trend of individuals wearing short clothes while visiting, which has been detrimental to the temple's sanctity. Numerous devotees have voiced similar concerns to the trust.

To preserve the temple's sacredness, the president of Wagholi Vikas Pratishthan, Satav, and vice-president Dabhade made the decision. As per the decision, both men and women will be prohibited from entering the temple premises wearing short pants or inappropriate attire. This decision has been met with appreciation and support from the residents and devotees of Wagholi.

In the temple premises, both women and men will be required to adhere to a strict dress code. Women will not be permitted to enter the temple if they are wearing one-piece outfits, short skirts, or short pants. Similarly, men will also be prohibited from wearing short pants. The temple authorities have established these rules to ensure that devotees, regardless of gender, follow appropriate attire guidelines.