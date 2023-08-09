Pune: Website on Hinduism receives message threatening bomb blast in India and to kill PM Modi

A website dedicated to Hindu facts, owned by a man from Pune in Maharashtra, has received a message from a person threatening to attack a bomb blast in India and to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A case has been registered at Alankar police station here under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against the person, M A Mokheem, who allegedly posted the comment on the website on August 6, they said, adding a probe was on into the case.

Pune district resident Rahul Dudhane runs the website pertaining to facts about Hinduism, the police said. On August 6, Dudhane went to a private hospital here for his son's treatment, a police official said. According to the official, while checking his website, Dudhane came across a comment on it by M A Mokheem that said, I will plan serious bomb blast in India. I will be funding terrorist organizations....I will destroy the Hindu religion. I will kill Narendra Modi also.