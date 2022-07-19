Pursue abolition of GST on grains: CM Shinde's assurance

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured the delegation of Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce that he will follow up with the Central Government to cancel the newly imposed five percent GST on non-branded food grains and food items.

A delegation headed by Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce President Lalit Gandhi met the Chief Minister on Monday. From July 18, 5 percent GST has started to be levied on branded food grains and food items. In this background, the delegation informed the chief minister about the strong feelings among the common people and traders of the state due to GST, and asserted the need to cancel this tax.

Chief Minister Shinde assured that "we are in agreement with the sentiments of the traders and the public and the state government will follow up at the central government level to cancel this tax." Also, the Chief Minister assured that the chamber will soon organize a separate meeting with the delegation of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce regarding various issues of trade and industry. The delegation included Sandeep Bhandari, Ashish Nahar, Nirav Dedia, Vikas Acha, Deepak Mehta, Sagar Nagre and various office bearers.