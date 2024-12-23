Rahul Gandhi to Meet Families of Victims in Violence-Hit Parbhani Today

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is visiting Parbhani today. He will meet the families of Somnath Surwashi and Vijay Wakhode. Gandhi is scheduled to arrive at Nanded by special flight at 12:30 PM and travel by car to Parbhani. He will meet Somnath Surwashi’s family from 2:15 PM to 3:15 PM and then visit Vijay Wakhode’s family. After the meetings, Gandhi will return to Nanded and take a flight to Delhi at 5:15 PM.

This visit follows growing political tensions in Parbhani. On December 10, violence erupted in the Marathwada region, resulting in arson, stone-pelting, and damage to both public and private property. The violence occurred during a bandh protest against the vandalism of a replica of the Constitution placed near a statue of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar near the Parbhani Railway Station. Somnath Surwashi, who was arrested by the police, died in custody. Vijay Wakhode, an activist of the Ambedkari movement, died from a heart attack while efforts were being made to restore peace.

The situation has sparked heated political debates in the state with accusations and counter-accusations. Key Congress leaders, including Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, state president Nana Patole, former minister Balasaheb Thorat, and MLAs Vijay Wadettiwar and Amit Deshmukh, will accompany Gandhi during his visit.

Sharad Pawar Urges Chief Minister to Address Parbhani Situation

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar has called the situation in Parbhani extremely serious. Pawar, who visited the families involved, informed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the gravity of the situation. He advised Fadnavis to handle the matter with utmost care.

In response to the unrest, Chief Minister Fadnavis announced a judicial inquiry into the vandalism of a replica of the Constitution near Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue and the violent protests that followed. He also declared the suspension of police officer Ashok Ghorband in connection with the incident.