Raj Thackeray's meetings with NCP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena spark speculation on political dynamics

Raj Thackeray's recent activity has been notable, focusing on regular office-bearer meetings, scheduled worker programs, and party organization strengthening. MNS conducted a Konkan Jagar Yatra, discussing Mumbai-Goa highway issues, particularly potholes.

The BJP previously criticised Amit Thackeray regarding toll plaza matters, prompting Raj Thackeray's efforts to confront the BJP, leading to speculation about a potential BJP-MNS rift. In a related political development, MNS President Raj Thackeray met with an MLA from the Shinde group and another from Sharad Pawar's NCP faction.

NCP leader Anil Deshmukh visited Raj Thackeray at his Shivtirth residence. The purpose behind their meeting remains unclear, but given the current political climate in the state, the meeting is considered significant for Anil Deshmukh.

Following the NCP split, party leaders were divided into two groups. Several senior leaders aligned with Ajit Pawar instead of Sharad Pawar. Anil Deshmukh, however, stayed loyal to Sharad Pawar and has been actively participating in NCP's struggles alongside him. During his visit to Dadar's Shivtirth residence, Anil Deshmukh met Raj Thackeray, sparking various speculations and discussions.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's MLA Pratap Sarnaik also met Raj Thackeray. Post the meeting, MLA Pratap Sarnaik mentioned that the state government, for the first time, has organized "Pro Govinda" similar to "Pro Kabaddi" at The Dome in Worli. Numerous Govinda troupes, primarily from Mumbai and Thane, are expected to participate, led by Purvesh Sarnaik from Yuva Sena. Purvesh extended an invitation to Raj Thackeray to attend the event, considering a substantial youth turnout. MLA Pratap Sarnaik confirmed, "Raj Thackeray has accepted the invitation."