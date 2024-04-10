Raj Thackeray's Stand is Not Acceptable to the People, Says Sushma Andhare

"Raj Thackeray's speech will not have any impact. In the sense that so many people put so much energy into defeating an 84-year-old man and a very wounded tiger, he is no longer confident that he can win. Raj Thackeray's stand is not acceptable to the people of Maharashtra," said Sushma Andhare, leader of the Thackeray group.

At the MNS' Gudi Padwa rally, Raj Thackeray announced unconditional support for the Grand Alliance. Raj Thackeray also announced that he would not contest the Lok Sabha elections and asked the MNS to now start preparing for the Assembly elections. Raj Thackeray's participation in the Grand Alliance has been discussed for a long time. Raj Thackeray finally clarified his stand on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. Raj Thackeray's decision has evoked mixed reactions from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the Mahayuti.



Raj Thackeray's stand is not acceptable to the people, he is not sure that he will win

"On the one hand, when you say that there is no support for political adultery, you support those who changed the government here by going to Guwahati. On the one hand, you speak the language of ideas and on the other hand, you change your mind. The people of Maharashtra, whoever is pro-Constitution, will not agree with this stand," she said.

'Whether it is Sudhir Mungantiwar or people from the BJP as a whole, all these people are showing their original nature, their original self. Wherever he has a statement, his statement in the meeting is a true demonstration of the core culture of the BJP," she said.