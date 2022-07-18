Ramdas Kadam tenders resignation as Shiv Sena leader

Balasaheb's staunch Shiv Sainik, first rank Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam has left Uddhav Thackeray's party. Ramdas Kadam has resigned as Shiv Sena leader. Balasaheb Thackeray appointed me as Shiv Sena leader.

Ramdas Kadam also revealed that in 2019, when Shiv Sena had decided to join hands with NCP and Congress, he had pleaded to Thackeray with 'folded hands' to not ally with those who Balasaheb Thackeray opposed all his life. However, his request fell on deaf ears. He also claimed that he and his son Yogesh Kadam had been repeatedly insulted in the party.

After becoming the Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray never managed to take Shiv Sena leaders into his confidence from his busy schedule. On the other hand, he has expressed regret in his resignation letter that I and my son MLA Yogesh Kadam were insulted many times.