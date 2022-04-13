Ranbir-Alia's Mehendi: Neetu Kapoor looks radiant in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Ghagra

Neetu Kapoor looked radiant in an off-white and multicoloured embroidered Ghaghra for his son Ranbir Kapoor's Mehendi ceremony on Wednesday.

Fashion designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla shared the details about Neetu's outfit on his official Instagram handle.

The veteran actor wore a resham ghagra choli for the special occasion.

The 63-year-old star accessorised the outfit with heavy green stone studded jewellery including of necklace, bangles and stud earrings. She chose to keep her hair open with subtle peach-pink palette makeup for the special day.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities have kick-started on Wednesday. The couple is all set to tie the knot on April 14, Thursday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor