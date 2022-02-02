Raqesh Bapat celebrates Shamita Shetty's birthday, Neha Bhasin gatecrashes their date night

Actor Raqesh Bapat is all things love for 'Bigg Boss 15' co-contestant and girlfriend Shamita Shetty on her birthday on Wednesday.

The duo rang in Shamita's 43rd birthday with a dinner date on Tuesday night.

For her birthday, the 'Mohabbatein' actor wore a stunning silver dress with a side slit.

Raqesh also shared pictures with the birthday girl on social media and wrote, "Happy Birthday love. @shamitashetty_official."

Fellow 'BB 15' contestant and singer Neha Bhasin crashed the couple's date, as seen from her adorable Instagram post in which she and Shamita uncontrollably laugh together.

She penned the caption, "Happy birthday @shamitashetty_official Shetty I'd much rather love you Unfiltered as I always have than any other way. I'll catch you when you fall baby and ill always crash your dates with @raqeshbapat because it's best that way baby."

For the unversed, Shamita was in the top 5 of 'Bigg Boss 15' and took the fourth spot. She met and fell in love with Raqesh in 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

( With inputs from ANI )

