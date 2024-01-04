Rashmi Shukla Appointed as New DGP of Maharashtra

A senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the 1988 batch was appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra on Thursday, January 4. The officer was serving as the Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal. Shukla had also served as the Additional Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Rashmi Shukla was involved in the first FIR in Mumbai for tapping the phones of some political leaders in the Mahavikas Aghadi. Two separate cases were registered against Shukla in Pune and Mumbai. In the second FIR in Pune, she was alleged to have tapped the phones of Nana Patole, a Congress leader. Later, both the cases were quashed by the court.

However, Shukla has denied any wrongdoing and claimed that she acted in the interest of national security and public service.