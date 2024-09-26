Ratnagiri Tragedy: 10-Year-Old Girl Dies from Snakebite While Sleeping

The unfortunate incident of the death of a ten-year-old girl who was sleeping at home due to a snakebite took place on Monday at Naliwadi-Chandor (Ratnagiri) in Pawas. Her name is Ketaki Mahadev Barmode.

While Ketaki was sleeping in the house, something hit her right hand. After that, she screamed. Her screams woke up the family. When they looked around, they saw a snake nearby. When ascertained about this snake, it was realized that it was of Kander breed. Her parents took her to neighbors and relatives. After that, Ketaki was immediately admitted to the District Government Hospital for treatment. However, she unfortunately died on Tuesday morning while the treatment was in progress.

In this case, a case of accidental death has been registered at the Purnagad Sagari Police Station. After this incident, a mountain of grief has fallen on the Barmode family.