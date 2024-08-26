Bihar: Snake Remains Hidden in Dead Man's Clothes for 16 Hours Until Cremation in Begusarai

In a bizarre and tragic incident from Bihar, a 41-year-old man from Begusarai, Dharmveer Yadav, died after being bitten by a Russell's viper, which remained hidden in his clothes for nearly 16 hours. The snake was only discovered when the man's body was placed on the funeral pyre and ignited by his 10-year-old son, leading to widespread shock and discussion in the community.

Yadav was bitten while collecting fodder for his cow in Kumbhi village under the Cheria-Bariyarpur police station of Begusarai district in Bihar. Following the bite, he was initially taken to local exorcists who attempted traditional methods to remove the venom. However, as his condition worsened, he was rushed to a local hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Despite the urgency of his situation, the presence of the snake went unnoticed during his treatment and while he was being prepared for cremation. It wasn't until the funeral pyre was lit that the Russell's viper emerged from his clothes, prompting villagers to swiftly kill the snake to prevent further danger.

Ashok Mahto, the mukhiya of Kumbhi panchayat, expressed disbelief at the snake's ability to remain hidden for so long, stating, "It's strange that the snake remained hidden within the clothes for so long, but none, even the hospital staff, could notice. The snake tried to flee only when the pyre was lit."

Ramesh Yadav, a fellow villager, added that the police inquest also indicated the snake bite as the suspected cause of death, highlighting the community's surprise that the snake could evade detection until the very end.

Russell's vipers, known for their potent venom and tendency to remain concealed, are responsible for numerous snakebite incidents in India. This tragic case serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by these snakes, particularly in rural areas where human-wildlife interactions are common.