12-Foot-Long Snake Bites Man While Using Toilet, Resulting in Severe Injuries (See Post)

A video of a man in Thailand who was bitten by a snake while using the toilet has gone viral on social media. On Tuesday, Thanat Thangtewanon felt a sharp pain in his testicles after sitting down. Upon looking down, he was shocked to discover a 12-foot python clinging to his private area, which he shared in a Facebook post.

“I felt something biting me. It was very painful, so I put my hands in the toilet to see what was wrong. I was shocked to find I was grabbing a snake,” Said man. Thangtewanon described how the snake clung tightly to his scrotum and wouldn't let go. In response, he used a toilet brush to strike the snake's head, which eventually caused it to release its grip.

“I quickly stood up and pulled it out. I felt pain—really bad pain—and there was blood everywhere, but I was more shocked to have found a python in the toilet,” he stated, according to The New York Post. He also mentioned in his Facebook post that the python bit his finger during the “very scary” ordeal. Immediately after the attack, Thangtewanon managed to subdue the snake with the toilet brush before calling for help to remove it. His Facebook post showed the bathroom floor and toilet seat covered in blood.

Also Read: Money Stunt on Hyderabad Roads: Social Media Influencer Tosses Notes in Traffic, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

See The Post

After the incident, he contacted his neighbors, who took him to the hospital. Fortunately, the python was non-venomous, so he did not require stitches. He received a tetanus shot and was later discharged. “I’m lucky it wasn’t a venomous snake. A cobra would have killed me,” Thangtewanon remarked, as reported by the UK Mirror.