Ratnagiri: Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Two Brothers in Lanja

Lanja: An unidentified vehicle collided with a bike going to Talwade (Sawantwadi) from Gavil Ghavrewadi. Two brothers died in the accident. The accident took place on Sunday afternoon at Aasge in Lanja taluka at a turn at Zari Parya.

The deceased have been identified as Arjun Jadhav (46) and his cousin Prakash Sabaji Jadhav (62). Ashok Jadhav, a resident of Govil Ghavrewadi, was on his way to Talwade in Sindhudurg district with a two-wheeler (MH08, FH 1960). He was accompanied by his cousin Prakash Jadhav. He came with his bike around 2.30 pm at a turn in Asge Jari Parya when an unidentified vehicle hit his bike.

The collision was so strong that Ashok Jadhav and Prakash Jadhav fell on the side of the road. Both suffered serious head and arm injuries. Ashok Jadhav suffered serious head injuries in the accident and died on the spot. Both were taken to Lanja Rural Hospital for treatment. Doctors at the hospital confirmed that Jadhav had died. Prakash Jadhav, who was seriously injured in the accident, died on the way to Ratnagiri for further treatment. He was declared dead by doctors at the district government hospital in Ratnagiri.

As soon as Lanja police received information about the accident, assistant constables Bhalchandra Revne, head constables Rajendra Kamble, and Nasir Navlekar rushed to the spot and conducted a panchnama. Lanja police are investigating further.