Real Shiv Sena is the crowd that come on streets yesterday: Sanjay Raut

"If some MLAs have run away due to fear of ED or some other lure then it is not right. Those who take themselves as calves, tigers, are not part of the party. What we saw on the streets yesterday is the real Shiv Sena party. Uddhav Thackeray The party under Uddhav Thackeray is still strong. The departure of some MLAs, MPs, corporators does not mean that the party is gone" said Shiv Sena MP.

"The reasons for the departed MLAs will come to light soon. Some people are in touch with us. Some MLAs have told us that they are under pressure. Shiv Sena's 17-18 are under BJP control" he added.

However, the MVA government plunged into its gravest crisis early on Tuesday after Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde suddenly revolted along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers, and reached Surat early on Tuesday morning. In a cryptic tweet, Eknath Shinde said "we will never cheat for power and never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray".