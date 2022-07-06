Rebel MLA Rathod blames Sanjay Raut for everything in Maharashtra politics

"We are still Shiv Sainiks of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. Uddhav Thackeray is our leader. He will always be respected, and we will return if Matoshri's door is opened, said rebel MLA Sanjay Rathore. With this, the case simmered because of Sanjay Raut. He used very bad language" said Sanjay Rathore.

"With this, the case simmered because of Sanjay Raut. He used very bad language" he added. Sanjay Rathore said that this created more anger in the minds of the MLAs and that was the reason for the uprising.

Sanjay Rathore reached his public relations office on Wednesday after the transfer of power in the state and was greeted by a large crowd of supporters. Speaking to media, Rathore said that "there was no quarrel with Shiv Sainiks. Due to our sudden uprising, the Shiv Sainiks of the district took a stand against us. But now we will go to the villages and explain the role to the Shiv Sainiks and then we will work shoulder to shoulder." Sanjay Rathore also clarified that he would never take photos of Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray in his office. Rathore said he would also respond to those who made serious allegations against him during this period.



"Sanjay Raut is responsible for such a large number of MLAs leaving the Mahavikas Aghadi. Uddhav Thackeray was ready for a discussion with Eknath Shinde, Aditya Thackeray was going to Surat, but Raut's mediation failed," said Sanjay Rathore. "After Eknath Shinde went to Surat, Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse and myself were meeting Uddhav Thackeray and planning to call Shinde back. Rathore also said that Uddhav Thackeray was ready for him but Sanjay Raut spoiled everything" he added.