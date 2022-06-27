Rebel MLA Shahajibapu Patil's friend talks about his viral audio clip

" I have nothing to do with the audio clip going viral, I still don't know how the recording went, where it went viral. I also hear the discussion of this audio clip everywhere on social media" said Rafiq Nadaf, a friend of MLA Shahajibapu Patil. Shiv Sena MLA Shahajibapu Patil who was elected from the only Sangola assembly constituency in Solapur district, has joined the group has joined the Eknath Shinde camp. For the last four days, the discussion of the audio clip of Shahajibapu interacting with the activists has been going on all over the state. Meanwhile, while discussing the clip with his friend Rafiq Nadaf, he said that he was not contacted after the Legislative Council vote and his phone was switched off.

Rafiq Nadaf has been with MLA Shahajibapu Patil since 1994 at the age of 20. He was the councilor of Sangola Municipal Council three times in a row and the mayor for two and a half years and also the taluka president of the taluka Congress (I) committee for eight consecutive years. He has cordial relations with NCP and Congress (I) allies. He is currently an invited member of the District Planning Committee.