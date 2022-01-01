Registration for children corona vaccination begins today; know all process

The number of covid cases and new variant cases in the state is increasing day by day. As the country is in the shadow of the third wave, the central government has given permission to vaccinate children against corona. According to the guidelines issued by the Center, vaccination of children will start from January 3. For this, from today (January 1) the registration process for vaccination of children in the age group of 15 to 18 years has started. Children's names can be registered online by visiting the vaccination center directly.

Vaccination of children from today?

The central government has directed that vaccines be given to children across the country. The center has also decided to give booster doses to comorbid and frontline health workers. As per the instructions given by the Center, registration for immunization of children has started in the state from today. The registration process can be completed by visiting the website https://www.cowin.gov.in. The actual vaccination will start from next Monday. Earlier, the registration process for vaccination was started on Saturday. If children in the age group of 15 to 18 do not have Aadhaar card, they can register for vaccination with the help of school identity card. After visiting the Cowin website, click on the Add More button to register for vaccination of four children with the help of a mobile number.

Meanwhile, the number of corona patients in Maharashtra is increasing day by day. The state government has been alerted as the number of patients is increasing and preventive measures have been imposed. The government has also instructed to take stern action against the citizens who are crowding and violating the rules. It has come to light that the number of patients of Omicron variant is also increasing in Maharashtra. The number of Omicron victims in Maharashtra has reached 454. As of this morning, 157 patients have recovered from Omicron infection.