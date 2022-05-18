Rival Munde cousins in amiable taps and taunts, but sport different 'lenses'

Mumbai, May 18 Rival political cousins Bharatiya Janata Party's Secretary Pankaja Munde and Nationalist Congress Party's Minister Dhananjay Munde took friendly swipes and taunted each other at a public event attended by NCP president Sharad Pawar.

The occasion was the inauguration of renowned ophthalmologist, Padmashri Dr. T.P. Lahane's 'Raghunath Netralaya' a hospital dedicated to his father-in-law, the late Adv. Raghunathrao V. Munde, a two-time Congress MLA.

Top leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi including Shiv Sena Minister Aditya Thackeay, NCP Minister Dhananjay Munde, Congress Ministers Balasaheb Thorat and Amit Deshmukh, BJP's Munde sisters from Beed, leaders of almost all other political parties and other bigwigs were present at Dr. Lahane's invite.

Pawar lavished praises on Lahane who has created a world record with over 1.60 lakhs cataract surgeries, despite hailing from a very poor background and surmounting personal medical challenges like losing both his kidneys at a young age and surviving on a kidney donated by his mother.

"I am confident Dr. Lahane will continue to serve and give vision to the needy through this hospital," said Pawar of the much-respected and distinguished eye surgeon who held top medical positions in the Maharashtra government before he retired last year.

Pankaja Munde, a former state minister in her speech, said the Guardian Minister of Beed and

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor