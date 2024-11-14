Rs 1.5 Crore Seized from Scooter Rider in Nagpur Ahead of Maharashtra Election 2024; Police Investigate Possible Poll Link

A 42-year-old man was detained in Nagpur, Maharashtra, after police discovered Rs 1.5 crore in cash on his scooter during a routine check on Wednesday night. The man, a resident of Yashodhara Nagar, was stopped in the Central Avenue area, where security personnel found Rs 1.35 crore hidden in the vehicle's dickey and another Rs 15 lakh in a bag he was carrying.

The discovery raised concerns about potential electoral malpractices ahead of the state assembly elections on November 20. The Election Commission has been notified, and the police are investigating whether the money is connected to illegal activities, such as money laundering or election-related corruption.

The man's vague answers during questioning have further fueled suspicion. Authorities are continuing to probe the source and purpose of the funds.