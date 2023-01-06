Saamana editorial slams UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s road show in Mumbai calls it BJP backed political game

Launching an attack on the road show to be held by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamana said that the Yogi's Mumbai road show is a BJP backed political game.

The editorial also pointed out that the chief minister had promoted himself by giving full-page advertisements in newspapers.

Yogi Adityanath keeps coming to Mumbai every now and then, but before coming this time, he promoted himself and his state by giving full-page advertisements in all the newspapers. Uttar Pradesh is the growth engine of New India. This engine will give new momentum to your business, it is said in this advertisement, it said.

Meeting industrialists, and giving a presentation about the industrial policy of your state is one thing and organizing road shows to attract industrialists is another. Yogi’s Mumbai road show is a BJP-backed political game, the editorial charged.

Saamna, further in its editorial said, Through this, Maharashtra has made preparations to bring an investment of 60 to 65 thousand crores. The Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and their families will visit Davos to interact with investors. They will not hold ‘road shows’ on the streets of Davos to attract investors to Maharashtra.

Uttar Pradesh is the engine of development and Yogi’s plane landed in Mumbai to refuel that engine. Yogi ji appeared to influence the big industrialists of Mumbai and for that, he should be welcomed, it said.