Samruddhi Expressway: Goods from Vidarbha and Marathwada to Be Transported Via Vadhavan Port

The Vadhavan port in Palghar district will be connected to Samruddhi Expressway at Bharvir tehsil in Chandwad tehsil of Nashik district through a high-speed freight corridor. The 104-kilometre expressway project was approved in the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, August 5.

This project will enable industrial and agricultural goods from Vidarbha and Marathwada to be transported directly via sea routes. It will eliminate the need to navigate the congested roads of Mum-bai and its surrounding areas, resulting in significant savings in both time and cost.

Route of Expressway:

The proposed highway will pass through the tehsils of Dahanu, Vikramgad, Jawhar, and Mokhada in Palghar dis-trict, and Trimbakeshwar and Igatpuri in Nashik district. This will reduce the travel distance by approximately 78 kilometres.

Benefits of the Project

With improved connectivity, small, medium, and large-scale industries, agricultural institutions, educational institutions, IT companies, and agri-business centres in Palghar and Nashik districts will benefit greatly. The project is expected to generate quality employment opportunities for locals and provide access to larger markets.

To Cut an 82 km Journey

To reach Vadhavan Port, one has to travel from Bharvir-Amne (on Samruddhi) to the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway from the Samruddhi Expressway. This detour adds an unnecessary 82 kilometres to the journey. Considering the future increase in traffic to and from the port, this new highway is essential to accommodate the freight movement from Vidarbha, Marathwada, and North Maharashtra.

Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation will undertake the project, and Rs 1,500 crore will be raised through a loan from HUDCO. Additionally, the Cabinet has approved a total budget allocation of Rs 2,528 crore for the project. The state government has issued a Government Resolution (GR) detailing a 24-point action plan for implementing tribal welfare schemes.