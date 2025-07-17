Sangli Road Accident: Youth Killed, Friend Critical After Shivshahi Bus Collides with Bike

A tragic accident occurred on the Sangli-Peth National Highway near Phalle Mangal Karyalaya when a two-wheeler collided with a Shivshahi bus, resulting in the death of a 22-year-old youth and serious injuries to his friend. Sahil Ansari Mulani, a resident of Nagthane, was riding the bike with his friend Pratik Anil Salunkhe (19) from Islampur. They were on their way to drop Pratik at an exam center in Sangli when the incident happened. The accident took place around 8:15 AM on Wednesday morning, causing chaos and panic among local commuters.

According to the police, the accident occurred near the Sangliwadi toll booth when a Shivshahi bus (MH 09 EM 1479) traveling from Sangli to Pune collided head-on with the two-wheeler. The impact was so severe that both riders were thrown onto the road. Sahil suffered a fatal head injury and died on the spot, with blood splattered across the road. Pratik, who was riding pillion, was seriously injured. Alert locals rushed him to the government hospital, from where he was shifted to a private facility due to his critical condition.

Sahil was a B.Com student at Yashwantrao Chavan College in Islampur. He lived with his parents in Nagthane, Palus Taluka. On Wednesday morning, he had planned to help his friend Pratik reach his stenography exam at Willingdon College, Sangli. Since Pratik did not possess a valid driving license, Sahil picked him up from Islampur on his two-wheeler (MH 10 ED 4699) after parking his own vehicle in Walwa. The two set off together towards Sangli, unaware of the tragic turn their journey would take just minutes later.

As the duo reached the main intersection just ahead of the toll booth, the Shivshahi bus attempted to cross the road via the bypass and crashed into them. The bus struck the left side of the two-wheeler, throwing both riders onto the road. A large crowd gathered at the scene in the aftermath. The city police arrived promptly and began a spot investigation. A case has been registered against the bus driver based on initial findings. The incident has left the community shocked, especially those who knew Sahil as a helpful and bright student.