Sangli Shocker: Student Dies After Brutal Beating by Father Over Low NEET Scores

A shocking incident has come to light from Atpadi Taluka in Sangli district, where a young girl lost her life after being brutally beaten by her father for scoring low marks in a NEET practice test. Disturbingly, the father, who is a school teacher himself, was enraged not only by her performance but also by her response when questioned about the poor scores. The police have arrested the accused father in connection with the incident. The deceased girl has been identified as Sadhana Dhondiram Bhosale, a Class 12 student who hailed from Nelkaranji village in Atpadi Taluka. Sadhana had always dreamt of becoming a doctor and had scored an impressive 92.60% in her Class 10 board exams. However, in the recent NEET practice test, her performance fell short of expectations.

Reportedly, her father Dhondiram Bhosale, who is the principal of a secondary school, lost his temper and questioned her angrily: “How did you score so low in the NEET practice test? How will you ever become a doctor like this?” In response, Sadhana retorted, “You also used to score low marks. Did you become a collector?” Her reply allegedly enraged her father further. In a fit of anger, he beat her severely with a wooden pestle used in a traditional grain grinder. His wife tried to intervene and stop the assault, but later that night, he reportedly beat Sadhana again. The brutal assault continued throughout the night.

Shockingly, the next day, Dhondiram Bhosale left for school to attend the International Yoga Day program while Sadhana remained unconscious at home. Upon returning, he found her in a critical condition and, in a panic, took her to a hospital in Sangli. There, he claimed she had slipped in the bathroom, but Sadhana had already passed away before receiving any medical treatment. A post-mortem examination revealed multiple signs of physical assault all over her body. Following an investigation and a complaint lodged by Sadhana’s mother, the police arrested Dhondiram Bhosale. This heartbreaking incident highlights the immense pressure placed on students preparing for competitive exams and the tragic consequences such pressure can sometimes lead to.