Sanjay Raut and Uddhav Thackeray Have Gone Mad, Says BJP Leader Narayan Rane

The tussle between the Grand Alliance over the candidature of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg Lok Sabha seats in Konkan is yet to be resolved. However, senior BJP leader Narayan Rane, who is keen to contest from here, has started campaigning. Meanwhile, Narayan Rane has lashed out at Sanjay Raut and Uddhav Thackeray while talking to the media. "Sanjay Raut and Uddhav Thackeray have gone crazy. They say anything," Narayan Rane said.

Asked about the claims made by Sanjay Raut and Uddhav Thackeray about the seats that the BJP will get, Narayan Rane said, "Sanjay Raut says anything. BJP won't get 200 seats, Amit Shah will be expelled, and so on. Whatever Sanjay Raut says about the Prime Minister and the media shows it. Sanjay Raut and Uddhav Thackeray have gone mad. They say anything," Narayan Rane said.

Narayan Rane also criticized the manifesto of the Congress-India alliance. "At present, the Congress has barely 50 MPs. We have 303. We are trying to win more than 400 seats. So how will they come to power? So, these are the promises made in the manifesto that we will give Rs 1 lakh. Congress can't give anything. They don't have that much potential. Why didn't you give anything when the Congress was in power?" Narayan Rane also asked.

Narayan Rane also said that he wants to serve the people of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg like Shri Ram. "Today is Ram Navami. I am a servant of Rama. I was born on Hanuman Jayanti. The way Lord Shri Ram fought for the people. That's how I want to serve the people. After the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP will once again come to power in the country. I hope that if I am an MP here, I will get an opportunity to serve the people here," Rane said.