Sanjay Raut: CM Thackeray will hold rally in Mumbai, Aurangabad

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold rallies in Mumbai and Aurangabad and will attack the allegations of the Opposition. While interacting with journalists today, he targeted fake Hindutva and opposition parties.

After MNS president Raj Thackeray announced that he will visit Ayodhya on June 5, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will also visit Ayodhya. The date of his visit to Ayodhya will be announced soon. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold meetings in BKC, Mumbai on the 14th of this month and in Marathwada on the 8th of June. Apart from that, Shiv Sena has said that it will also tour Ayodhya.

Raut said, "Shiv Sena chief has given a message to office bearers across Maharashtra that we should not lag behind in organization building. There is a meeting here on June 8, he has announced his intention to hold a meeting all over Maharashtra,