Sanjay Raut faces sedition charges over article against PM Modi in Saamana

The Yavatmal police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Shiv Sena (UBT) Member of Parliament, Sanjay Raut. The charges include sedition and other offenses related to an article that he allegedly wrote against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the party's publication, Saamana. This information was shared by a senior official on Tuesday. The registration of the FIR suggests that legal action is being pursued against Sanjay Raut based on the content of the article deemed objectionable, with sedition being one of the charges levied against him.

The case is based on a complaint filed by BJP’s Yavatmal district coordinator Nitin Bhutada against Rajya Sabha member Raut, who is the executive editor of Saamana, the official said. In the complaint, Bhutada claimed Raut wrote an objectionable article against PM Modi on December 10.



The case was registered on Monday at Umarkhed police station here against Raut under IPC sections 124 (A) (sedition), 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes), the official said.