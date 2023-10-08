Sanjay Raut labels caste survey 'need of the hour', says 'all sections of society in its favour

MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday (October 8) claimed that every segment of society in the country including the Opposition’s alliance was in favour of caste survey, adding that it is the need of the hour.This comes after the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar declared the results of the caste survey conducted which stated that 84 pr cent of the state's population belong to backward classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

