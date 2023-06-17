Sanjay Raut on renaming of Nehru Museum, says section can be made where contributions of other PMs can be displayed

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on renaming of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society as Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society said I agree that the contribution of other PMs should be shown. A section can be made where contributions of other PMs can be displayed but there is no need to change the name of the museum.

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society has been renamed as Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society. The Culture Ministry said on Friday that it had been decided to change the name of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society to Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society. The decision was taken at a special meeting of the Memorial Museum and Library Society which was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the Vice-President of the Society.