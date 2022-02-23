Sanjay Raut reacts after ED arrest Nawab Malik in money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. The investigating agency probed Malik over an alleged land deal linked with the fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar. Malik was taken into custody this morning. After that he was interrogated for 8 hours. He was later arrested by the ED. A total of four properties were being investigated since this morning. The ED was investigating Malik's family ties to the underworld. Nawab Malik has since been produced in court.

After Malik's arrest, NCP workers have become aggressive. After the arrest of Nawab Malik, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray interacted with Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil. The two discussed ways to maintain law and order. After this, a meeting will be held between Chief Minister Thackeray, Home Minister Walse Patil and NCP President Sharad Pawar.

This action of the Central Investigation Agency is being carried out with revenge. If such action has been taken, then there will be a cabinet meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, NCP's chief Sharad Pawar, then what is wrong with that, Sanjay Raut asked while talking to the media.

The Opposition BJP is now demanding the resignation of Nawab Malik. No matter how much the opposition demands, the head of state will take the final decision. It will also understand what kind of evidence is being presented in court now. Apart from this, the spirit of political vengeance is behind it, reiterating that what is going on in Maharashtra, West Bengal and Jharkhand, the whole country and the people of the country are watching. "We will fight a legal and political battle as stated by NCP leader Supriya Sule," Raut said.