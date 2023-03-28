Sanjay Raut says Savarkar should not be insulted, will speak to Mallikarjun Kharge

Uddhav faction MP Sanjay Raut said that Veer Savarkar was revolutionary and he should not be insulted.On Rahul Gandhi's remark, Raut said, Veer Savarkar was a revolutionary, freedom fighter, social reformer. We have always respected Veer Savarkar. He should not be insulted.

He also added, We have spoken to Mallikarjun Kharge and we'll speak to Rahul Gandhi on this matter. Raut's reaction came after Rahul Gandhi's My name is not Savarkar and Gandhis never offers an apology remark.

He also slammed the Central government over the ruckus in Parliament and said the government doesn't want the Parliament to function but wants to suppress the Opposition's voice on all serious issues.

We will be with the Opposition. We will abide by whatever decision the Opposition takes. Parliament proceedings are not taking place. The onus lies on the Govt. It doesn't want the Parliament to function. They want to suppress the Opposition's voice on all the serious issues - on Adani, on Rahul Gandhi, on democracy, MP Sanjay Raut said.

Earlier on Sunday Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on a cautioning note to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over Savarkar remark warned that demeaning Savarkar would create cracks in the opposition alliance.

Savarkar suffered unimaginable torture in the Andaman cellular jail for 14 years. We can only read the sufferings. It is a form of sacrifice. We will not tolerate the insult of Savarkar, Uddhav said.

Veer Savarkar is our God, and any disrespect towards him will not be tolerated. We are prepared to fight, but insulting our Gods is not something we will tolerate, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said.