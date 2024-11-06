Sanjay Raut to Devendra Fadnavis: 'Will Build Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Temple in Pakistan If Needed'

With the assembly elections drawing near, political tensions in Maharashtra have heightened as leaders engage in intense exchanges. In a recent statement, Uddhav Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction), announced his party’s intention to construct temples dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in every district if they come to power. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP responded, suggesting that Thackeray's faction begin with a temple in Mumbra. Sanjay Raut, a senior Shiv Sena leader, responded sharply, accusing Fadnavis of showing disrespect to both Shivaji Maharaj and Maharashtra’s legacy.

Raut emphasized that Mumbra already has a prominent statue of Shivaji Maharaj, symbolic of a temple in spirit, and argued that Fadnavis' remarks could be seen as an attempt to tarnish the image of Maharashtra’s Muslim community. Raut went further, alleging that Fadnavis’ ancestors had ties to the Mughals, implying a historical disconnect with Maharashtra’s pride.

Addressing the Shiv Sena’s commitment, Raut added that building temples dedicated to Shivaji Maharaj was a matter of honor, particularly given what he described as the current government’s failure to uphold Shivaji’s legacy. He pointed to the breaking of the Shivaji statue in Sindhudurg, blaming alleged corruption and stating that this incident dishonored Shivaji Maharaj's image. According to Raut, the Thackeray faction’s temple proposal is gaining popular support, which he claims has left their opposition uneasy.

When asked about NCP chief Sharad Pawar hinting at retirement, Raut praised him as the "Bhishma Pitamah" of Indian politics. Raut noted Pawar’s six decades of service across various political roles and his mentorship in politics. Raut shared that Pawar had recently confided about considering retirement, but the Shiv Sena leader and others urged him to remain active, emphasizing that Pawar’s wisdom and guidance are invaluable to Maharashtra and the nation at large.